PITMAN, N.J. (CBS) — One of New Jersey’s collegiate sports conferences has suspended all sports games and league championships for the upcoming fall semester. The New Jersey Athletic Conference Presidents Council made the announcement on Tuesday in consultation with the NJAC Board of Athletic Administrators.
The NJAC is a college athletic conference that is affiliated with the NCAA’s Division III program.
Statement by the New Jersey Athletic Conference Regarding Fall Sports https://t.co/EgATG53fMi
— NJAC Sports (@NJACSports) July 28, 2020
The suspension includes all sports contests and league championships for the upcoming fall semester, including football, women’s soccer, men’s soccer, field hockey, women’s volleyball, women’s tennis, women’s cross country, and men’s cross country.
The NJAC hopes to schedule a competitive season for those student-athletes during the spring 2021 semester. They will allow them to engage in practice and training during the fall.
