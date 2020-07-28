LONDON BRITAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities in Chester County are investigating an indecent exposure incident. Investigators say a woman was running through the White Clay Creek Preserve on the 400 block of Sharpless Road in London Britain Township when she noticed a man with his genitals out of his pants and masturbating while watching her.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. on July 24.
The suspect is described as a white male, in his late 20s or early 30s, with short dark hair. He was wearing a light blue and white horizontal striped T-shirt, khaki cargo shorts, and orange-tinted sports style sunglasses.
If you have any information on this incident, contact Trooper Thomas Waters of the Criminal Investigations Unit at 610-268-2022.
