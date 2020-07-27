Comments
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Fireworks are finally coming back to the Wildwoods this summer. Officials say the plan is to light up the sky over the beach on Friday, Aug. 7.
The weekly summer shows have been canceled up until now because of the pandemic.
“Fireworks and the Wildwoods go hand in hand and we are thrilled for our visitors to experience this weekly spectacular fireworks show while visiting our resort destination,” said Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement & Development Authority’s Executive Director/CFO John Siciliano.
Fireworks shows will be held every Friday night for the rest of the summer on the beach at Rio Grande Avenue.
