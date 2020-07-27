TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy expressed concerns on Monday about the rising number of COVID-19 cases among young people, specifically those who seemingly are spreading the virus at parties.
This comes after more than two dozen lifeguards in Harvey Cedars and Surf City tested positive after apparently attending a party.
“We’re not allowing indoor bars or indoor dining and I hope we get to both at some point, but we’re sufficiently concerned. We’re not there yet,” Murphy said. “It’s driving some of those otherwise gathering underground. There is a big concern that a young person can get it and go home, or go visit grandma or grandpa and pass this on unwittingly.”
Another group of more than 50 teens, ages 15 to 19, are among the newest positive cases.
Murphy says they also attended the same party in Monmouth County. He added that the parents are cooperating as contract tracing is ongoing.
