PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating more cases of gun violence across the city. A 35-year-old was shot in the chest in West Oak Lane during the overnight hours Sunday.
Police say the shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Mohican Street.
CBS3 told the victim was transported to the hospital. So far, no arrests have been made.
Police are also investigating a shooting on Essington Avenue in South Philadelphia near 67th Street.
Police say a 31-year-old woman at Presbyterian Medical Center told investigators she was shot at that location sometime after 2 a.m.
No further information is available at this time.
