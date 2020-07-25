PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The president of the Philadelphia chapter of the NAACP is under fire for allegedly sharing an anti-Semitic post on his Facebook page. Now, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia is asking for Rodney Muhammad’s resignation.
“We feel the leader of that organization can’t be a divider,” Steven Rosenberg, the COO of Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, said. “He has to be a unifier. The post was an awful mistake. It was divisive in every possible way. Very anti-Semitic. A leader of an organization of that magnitude has to be more careful.”
The post reportedly showed actor and rapper Ice Cube, Eagles star DeSean Jackson and TV host Nick Cannon and a man crushing people with his hand. It had the quote “to learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.”
The post has since been taken down.
Eyewitness News has reached out to Muhammad for comment, but have yet to hear back.
“I’ve seen the meme posted on social media. I oppose offensive speech of any kind directed at any ethnic, racial or religious group. We must come together as a people to solve the many issues magnified by COVID-19 and the unrest over systemic racism in our country,” Council President Darrell L. Clarke said in a statement.
You must log in to post a comment.