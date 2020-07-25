Comments
WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) — Two people are dead in what investigators are calling a domestic incident in Montgomery County. Police responded to the 7700 block of Green Valley Road in Wyncote on Saturday afternoon to find two adults dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
Someone inside the home called 911, police say.
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says a person of interest is being questioned.
Autopsies for the victims are planned for Sunday morning.
