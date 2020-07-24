MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say an employee was killed and a patient injured in a double shooting at a medical facility in Mount Laurel on Friday afternoon. It happened just before 1 p.m. inside Delaware Valley Urology on the 15000 block of Midlantic Drive.

Prosecutors have charged 51-year-old Bruce Gomola Jr., of Burlington Township, with murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses. Gomola is a corrections officer at the Burlington County Jail.

Authorities say Gomola became upset about an appointment for his father.

When patient services representative Stephanie Horton attempted to discuss the appointment, police say Gomola shot her once in the chest with a handgun.

The bullet passed through Horton and struck a female patient in the knee.

Horton, 44, was later pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital. The female patient was treated at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, Gomola surrendered peacefully.

The facility, along with others in the strip, was operating as usual. Police say it isn’t clear how many workers or patients were inside the building at the time of the incident, but no one else was hurt.

“All the buildings, we obviously made sure everyone was safe and secure,” Mount Laurel Police Officer Kyle Gardner said. “It was an isolated incident and the suspect is in custody. We don’t believe there are any additional threats to the public at this time.”

Investigators took photo evidence of a silver SUV before towing it from the parking lot.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid contributed to this report.