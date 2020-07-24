MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (CBS/AP) – More than two dozen people from New Jersey and four other states have been arrested on drug charges, a prosecutor said. U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said Thursday most of the suspects live in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle. Other suspects were from Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.

The charges involve the distribution of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and a PCP-laced substance, Powell said.

Those charged in a 20-count indictment involving a conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl are:

• Sterling C. Davis, 42, of Camden, New Jersey

• Braheem R. Sallie, 40, of Camden, New Jersey

• Sanford Fayton Venable, 49, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

• Mary Margaret Renfro, 37, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

• Kaleah Scott, 39, of Winchester, Virginia

• Kyle Flack, 37, of Camden, New Jersey

• Paul Wayne Anders, Jr., 47, of Ranson, West Virginia

Twelve people are charged in a 44-count indictment involving a conspiracy to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base and 40 grams or more of fentanyl. They are:

• Aquilino Javier Lorenzo-Rivera, 36, of Blackwood, New Jersey

• Ana B. Lopez, 20, of Camden, New Jersey

• Shaquan Omar Richardson, also known as “Wave,” 24, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

• Braheem Jamal Gilbert, also known as “Slick,” 30, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

• Duane Curtis Jackson, also known as “Duke,” 28, of Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia

• Theodore Richardson, also known as “JR,” 56, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

• Lisa Richardson, 49, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

• Ashley Lynn Hess, 31, of Inwood, West Virginia

• Medo Hallack, 31, of Inwood, West Virginia

• Brandon Eugene Corbin, 34, of Inwood, West Virginia

• Dallas Marie Harris, 22, of Inwood, West Virginia

• Ashley Marie Seal, 31, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia

Prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of multiple firearms, ammunition, cell phones, more than $130,000 in cash and other items.

The U.S. Marshal Service and the West Virginia Air National Guard assisted with the arrests.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)