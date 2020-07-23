Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Justin Bieber has announced his rescheduled world tour will be making a stop in Philadelphia on July 11, 2021. The pop superstar’s concert will be at the Wells Fargo Center.
New world tour dates for 2021. Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe. Presented by @tmobile https://t.co/cuzPWEvcv0 pic.twitter.com/npv4Ab5EfX
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 23, 2020
The original tour was set to happen in May but was postponed due to the pandemic.
