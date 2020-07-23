CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Justin Bieber has announced his rescheduled world tour will be making a stop in Philadelphia on July 11, 2021. The pop superstar’s concert will be at the Wells Fargo Center.

The original tour was set to happen in May but was postponed due to the pandemic.

