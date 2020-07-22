Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pregnant woman is one of two women shot Wednesday night in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of North 2nd Street.
Police say the women were in the back seat of a vehicle with an infant when someone fired 20 shots into it.
The driver and baby were not hit. The driver was able to drive the women to Temple University Hospital.
The pregnant woman was shot in the elbow, the other was shot in the leg.
Police believe the shooter is known to one of the victims.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.