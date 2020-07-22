Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fans aren’t allowed in the stands when the Phillies start their season on Friday in South Philly against the Marlins. But there’s a new way you can be part of the game.
The Phillies will put cardboard cutouts of fans behind home plate during games at Citizens Bank Park this season.
They’re starting with pictures of health care heroes from Nemours Children’s Health System and Jefferson Health for the first week of the season.
Fans will have a chance to put their own game face in the stands a little later.
It costs $25 for season ticket holders and $40 for everyone else. The money will go to Phillies charities.
