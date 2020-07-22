PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say two missing cousins, ages 7 and 12, have been located. Police announced Wednesday 12-year-old Mariah Moore and 7-year-old Tyesir Moore were found unharmed and have been reunited with their family.

“Mariah and Tyesir Moore have been located unharmed and reunited with family. Thank you for your assistance,” police said.

The children were located by police officers near the Rite Aid Store at Broad and Wyoming between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday.

They were reported missing by a guardian after they did not return home after leaving to go to a corner store and nearby park. Police say they were last seen leaving their home on the 4400 block of N. 19th Street around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

They were going to a corner store just a block away, at 4501 N. 19th St., and then heading to Nicetown Park at 4200 Germantown Ave. but they were not seen or heard from later that day.

Police are still working to figure out just where the cousins were in the many hours between leaving home and being found at the Rite Aid a little more than a half-mile away.

Officers took the children to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children to be checked out. Both they and their guardian will be interviewed to try to piece this all together.

No further information has been released.