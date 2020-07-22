PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney and AARP have teamed up to create a long-term plan to improve housing, transportation and green spaces in Philadelphia for all ages. The mayor and AARP released a report Wednesday titled “Philadelphia: An Age-Friendly, Livable City for All.”
“When we started the process of building an age-friendly report and action plan we were inspired by global efforts. We envision an age-friendly livable community that reflects the diversity that we see every day. A community that is safe and secure, has affordable and appropriate housing and transportation option for folks. Offers supportive community features and services for all residents of all ages and all genders,” Mayor Kenney said.
The report includes recommendations for tangible, community-wide improvements to enhance the well-being of city residents.
