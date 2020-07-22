PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Have you been feeling burned out from the pandemic? We’ve all been dealing with months of quarantine and constant policy changes and that can take a toll. So our Vittoria Woodill talked to a local doctor on how to cure that “COVID burnout.”

Do you feel like the pandemic has been pulling you on an emotional roller coaster? You’re not alone.

With new information daily, shifts in our routines, and guidelines that have given our normal a brand new look, many of us feel overwhelmed from time to time and exhausted.

But one doctor says there is a cure for what he’s calling “COVID burnout.”

Dr. Wayne Pernell is a TEDx speaker, author and executive leadership coach. His published works address many different life transitions with advice he hopes will help you gain your power back.

And since many of us feel powerless in this time of the pandemic, he’s assembled a few tips to help alleviate some of the stress and decision fatigue we may have been feeling because of our transition into these many months of COVID-19.

“One of the things you can do to avoid burnout or get through it is reflecting on the things you like about your job and life and start to carve out time to do those things,” he said. “The new statistic is that we’re at 11 hours a day now and that’s because we’re expected to be on and we’re expected to be parents and partners and run our households. One of the things we need to do is to build time into our schedules to take time for ourselves.”

He says surviving this time — or any time — is all about making up your mind.

As difficult as it is, how will you choose to look at this glass — half-empty or half-full?

