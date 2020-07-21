Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Today is your last chance to weigh in on the future of the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia. The statue at Marconi Plaza has been boxed up since protests erupted over its fate last month.
Philadelphia Officials To Seek Removal Of Christopher Columbus Statue At Marconi Plaza
On Wednesday, the city will ask the Philadelphia Art Commission to approve removing the statue.
But before that happens, today is the deadline to submit your ideas for the statue.
To submit your idea, click here.
