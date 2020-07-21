NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Police are searching for the driver and vehicle that were involved in a hit-and-run in North Wildwood over the weekend. The North Wildwood Police Department says the accident happened at 3rd and Central Avenues on Sunday, July 19 around 2:50 a.m.
A pedestrian was reportedly injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. Police say the driver of the vehicle originally stopped and got out but returned to his vehicle and left the scene before officers arrived.
Witnesses told police the vehicle involved was a white SUV and a piece of black plastic molding from the driver’s side of the windshield was found at the scene.
Police say the piece comes back to a 2019/2020 white Hyundai Santa Fe.
The driver is described as a white man in his late 40s to early 50s, heavier set with long, brown hair almost touching his shoulders.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the driver and/or vehicle involved in this hit-and-run accident is asked to contact North Wildwood Police Dispatch at (609) 522-2411 or use our TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD followed by your message, to 888777.
