PILESGROVE, N.J. (CBS) — Massive flames ripped through a farm in South Jersey overnight, killing nearly 300,000 chickens. The blaze broke out around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Red Bird Egg Farm on the 100 block of Cemetery Road in Pilesgrove, Salem County.

Crews battled the four-alarm fire all night and remained on scene Tuesday morning putting out hot spots.

Daytime shot. Total destruction. @NJSP is leading the investigation into what caused the fire @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/W9ECn0nfVe — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) July 21, 2020

No humans were injured but fire officials say nearly 300,000 chickens have died. About 200,000 of the birds died in the fire while another 80,000 died in a neighboring building that lost power which stopped the fans from blowing. With the hot weather and heat from the fire, the chickens did not survive.

The Mannington Fire Department chief says the major issue was getting water to the scene.

“Water because there are no fire hydrants out here so we had to have all water tanked in by trucks and this thing was hot,” Mannington Fire Department Chief Lee Butcher said. “It started at that one building that way to the left and we thought we was making headway but it was so hot the metal was just melting and it just went right over to the next one cause of the heat, and they are aluminum buildings. ”

A fire at a Pilegrove (Salem County) chicken farm is still burning. Local fire crews say no humans were injured, but the loss to chickens is unknown pic.twitter.com/HV5W4eCEhK — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) July 21, 2020

At least one building has burned to the ground.

State Police are leading the investigation into what started the fire.