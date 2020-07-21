BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — In a decision the owners called a victory, a superior court judge will not hold a South Jersey gym in contempt for violating the Gov. Phil Murphy’s stay-at-home order. The owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr have defied the order and have been battling with state officials since they reopened in May.
At Monday’s court hearing, the judge did say the gym must stay closed moving forward.
Even so, the gym opened today.
“We took our doors off the hinges in preparation to lose,” co-owner Ian Smith said. “But we won that case, it’s probably likely we’ll be served with another one either today or tomorrow at some point. We’re going to do the exact same thing.”
But, the gym is open today and the owners tell Eyewitness News they will continue to fight any contempt orders placed against them.
