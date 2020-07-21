ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Four people were arrested after three men were stabbed on the casino floor of the Tropicana in Atlantic City during the overnight hours Monday. New Jersey State Troopers responded to the report of an altercation on the casino floor on July 20 at 2:57 a.m.
Officials say three men sustained stab wounds during the altercation and were taken to AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center. One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in serious condition.
Detectives determined the suspects of the incident were 30-year-old Jabari Cummings, of Brooklyn, New York, 32-year-old Delroy McNeil, of Cary, North Carolina, 25-year-old Shaun Laney, of Machias, New York and 22-year-old Tyevon Walker, of Brooklyn, New York.
Cummings was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault, possession of CDS crack/cocaine, tampering with evidence and criminal attempt homicide.
McNeil was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault and criminal attempted homicide. He was one of the men who sustained a stab wound during the incident and has been released from the hospital.
Laney and Walker were both charged with robbery.
An investigation is ongoing.
