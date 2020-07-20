PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris used his time with the media on Monday to get one specific message out. Harris used less than a minute of his media availability to address the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.
Taylor was shot by Louisville Metro Police Department while asleep in her bed on March 13.
The Sixers’ forward was asked about the new social justice T-shirts that Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook and the NBA collaborated on for players.
76ers forward Tobias Harris (@tobias31) spent his media availability Monday focused on one message: #JusticeForBreonnaTalyor 🙏🏾pic.twitter.com/09NGQKZJFn
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 20, 2020
Harris responded by saying, “Nothing against the T-shirts, but we want to make sure that Daniel Cameron [the Attorney General of Kentucky] will arrest the cops and the officers involved with Breonna Taylor’s death and that’s all I’ve got to say,” Harris said.
He followed this answer up by telling media members that his answers would be the same for each question.
