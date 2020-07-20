JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) – Six Flags Hurricane Harbor announced it will be reopening this week. The waterpark in Jackson, New Jersey will open for the 2020 season on Thursday, July 23.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Hurricane Harbor will implement new safety measures and hygiene protocols, including requiring reservations, thermal imaging for temperature checks, screening technology for touchless bag checks, social distancing markers, and mobile food ordering.
All guests over the age of 2 must wear masks or face coverings inside the park except when on waterslides, water attractions, or in pools.
A limited number of complimentary lifejackets will be available upon request. However, families are encouraged to provide their own Coast Guard approved lifejackets for children under 42 inches or those who are not strong swimmers.
The waterpark will operate with reduced attendance and will then gradually increase attendance levels throughout the month.
The park will be open Thursday through Monday, through August, plus select days in September.
Reservations will be required and can be made at https://www.sixflags.com/reserve.
You must log in to post a comment.