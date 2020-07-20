Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Phillies made a “house call” to a doctor, Monday morning. Members of the organization surprised a longtime season ticket holder and health care provider who battled COVID-19.
Doctor Victor Heresniak was hospitalized but has now recovered from the virus.
Broadcaster Gregg Murphy, 1993 Champ Mickey Morandini and the Phanatic brought the doctor some cool Phillies swag.
Heresniak has been a season ticket holder since 2009. He came down with the virus in mid-May.
He is the Chief Medical Officer for Connections Community Support Programs of Delaware and works in the emergency room at Inspira Medical Center in Woodbury.
