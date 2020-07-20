PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The hot weather didn’t stop people from getting their daily workout in but if you’re going to be outside, take serious precautions.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

“It’s very humid,” Rita Rone said.

The dog days of summer are here and by mid-morning, the temperatures were already in the mid-80s. The humidity made it feel a lot hotter and stickier.

“Too hot, way too hot,” Rone said.

But that didn’t stop some people from continuing with their morning workout routine.

“It feels wonderful,” Laura Elsey said. “I know it’s going to get hot later on so to come out early in the morning and get that little bit of breeze before it gets too sticky is just wonderful.”

The CDC recommends you drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun. They also recommend you do any strenuous activity earlier in the morning or after the sun goes down.

High heat and humidity can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Athletes with BKK Fitness were at the Art Museum at 6:30 a.m. before it got too hot. Coach Brian King says regardless of your fitness level, you shouldn’t push yourself too much.

“If you do have to come out or you do want to come out, do it in moderation and go a lot slower than what you normally do,” King said.

Regardless of how hot and oppressive it is, this is July, and Mother Nature does what she wants to do.

“It’s supposed to be hot, you can’t question God so we deal with it. Come out here, get your work done, get out. That’s it,” Dante Johnson said.