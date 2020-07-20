NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Pennsylvania woman who was last seen on the boardwalk in Wildwood on Saturday evening. Officials say 45-year-old Veronica Stancea, of Berks County, was last seen exiting the boardwalk at 20th Avenue on Saturday, July 18 around 5 p.m.
Stancea is approximately 5-foot-3 and 140 pounds. She has dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored bikini-style bathing suit and dark-colored Under Armour backpack, but may also be wearing a white tank top, navy blue skirt and brown sandals.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Veronica Stancea is asked to contact North Wildwood Police Dispatch at (609) 522-2411 or use our TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD followed by your message, to 888777.
