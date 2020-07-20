Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On a hot day like Monday, cars can pose a unique threat, especially to children. That’s why AAA is trying to increase awareness about the risks.
During a demonstration, they placed a thermometer on the dashboard of a car, along with a few items like a chocolate bar and crayons, which quickly melted.
In a matter of 10 minutes, the car reached a temperature of 128 degrees.
The big concern is a child’s body temperature rises much faster than an adult’s.
So far this year, nine children have died after being left in a hot car. The folks at AAA say it’s also important that pets not be left alone in a car on a hot day.
