PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dangerous heat and humidity remain the biggest story in the weather department over the next 48 hours. Starting Sunday temperatures will soar into the upper 90s across the region, with a high of 98° in Philadelphia. Sunday’s record high is 100° set in 1930.

When you add in the humidity today, we can expect it to feel like the triple digits.

Our Excessive Heat Watch has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for Philly & the burbs. In the LV and at the Shore we are now in a Heat Advisory. These alerts are for Sunday/Monday but could extend into Tuesday. Here's a refresher on heat safety as well @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/oZ4ooEXLtF — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) July 18, 2020

The only places to escape the full brunt of the high heat will be the far northern areas like the Poconos and at the immediate New Jersey coastline.

It looks to remain dry today as well.

The overnight hours will offer little in the way of relief from the hot and sticky conditions. Lows tonight into Monday morning are barely going to drop into the 70s.

A few, isolated showers or rumbles of thunder could develop tonight but they would be few and far between.

Monday is going to the peak of the extreme heat as a hazy, very hot and extremely humid day is on tap for the start of the workweek. Highs tomorrow will once again be near 98° in the city and it would not be surprising if a few areas even touched the triple digits with the actual temperature, not the heat index.

When you combine the hot weather with the high humidity on Monday it could feel as hot as 110° at times in the afternoon.

A couple of isolated thunderstorms are not totally ruled out Monday either. They would be pretty hit and miss though.

If a thunderstorm does develop there is a chance for it to be accompanied by some gusty winds. We will get limited relief heading into Tuesday.

Temperatures will still be in the middle 90s but the humidity should be slightly more comfortable.

Through the middle of the week, the humidity ramps up once more starting Wednesday through Thursday. A few thunderstorms could develop on Wednesday as well and again late on Thursday as high temperatures sit in the lower 90s.

We should return to a more seasonable pattern by Friday and the coming weekend.