Comments (4)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a four-month closure, gyms and fitness centers in Philadelphia reopened Monday. Under new city rules, anyone working out must wear a face mask and must maintain a six-foot distance throughout their visit.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Workout classes must have fewer than 10 members inside at any one time.
The city says health inspectors will also perform random, unannounced checks and will close facilities that do not comply.
You must log in to post a comment.