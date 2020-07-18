PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies announced Saturday the sudden passing of the team’s special assistant to the general manager. According to the team, Bart Braun died Friday night at his home in Vallejo, California, at the age of 64.

In a statement, the Phillies said, Braun “was known as ‘one-of-a-kind’ to those close to him, spent 44 years in baseball. The combination of his passion for the game and his vibrant personality made him one of the scouting community’s most beloved and respected individuals.”

Braun joined the Phillies in October 2012 and remained in his role as a special assistant to the general manager until the time of his death.

“Bart was a legend in the scouting world, and his evaluations played a role in virtually every player acquisition that the Phillies have made in recent years,” said Phillies General Manager Matt Klentak. “But what many of us will miss most is Bart’s energy, his laugh, his loyal friendship, his passion for life and his love for the game of baseball. On behalf of all of Bart’s friends and colleagues at the Phillies, I extend our deepest condolences to Patty and Bart Jr.”

Former manager Charlie Manuel took to Twitter after learning the news of Braun’s passing.

I’m sad to hear about @Phillies scout Bart Braun passing away unexpectedly last night. He was a good friend and someone I could talk about baseball with forever. I’m gonna miss him. — Charlie Manuel (@CMBaseball41) July 18, 2020

Braun began his scouting career with the Detroit Tigers in 1983.

Before joining the Phillies, Braun spent 18 years with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he held various positions in baseball operations. He also served as the Atlanta Braves’ national scouting supervisor and worked in the scouting department for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He is survived by his wife, Patty, and son, Bart. Jr.