CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, mutter museum, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s Mutter Museum will reopen to the public on Saturday. It’s been closed for four months because of the pandemic.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

The museum will have normal hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Tickets must be purchased online and in advance.

Capacity will be limited and visitors will be required to wear masks.

For more information, click here.

Comments