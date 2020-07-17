Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s Mutter Museum will reopen to the public on Saturday. It’s been closed for four months because of the pandemic.
We are thrilled to announce that the Mütter Museum will be reopening to the public on 7/18. Learn more by visiting our website to read about steps we're taking to keep you safe and disturbingly informed. We can't wait to welcome yoü back. https://t.co/SwCmOzUXwq pic.twitter.com/bDSIIwhVRF
— Mütter Museum (@MutterMuseum) July 8, 2020
The museum will have normal hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.
Tickets must be purchased online and in advance.
Capacity will be limited and visitors will be required to wear masks.
