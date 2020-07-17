PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Our string of relatively quiet and comfortable weather has come to an end as the workweek does as well. A weak front will pass through the area during the day Friday and with higher humidity than recently, it likely will touch off a few scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Severe chances at this time look to be slim at best, so overall we really just need to watch for brief heavy downpours within some of the stronger storms that pop up.

High temperatures today will hover just shy of 90° with uncomfortable humidity as well. Tonight should remain dry with lows in the lower 70s and partly cloudy skies. It will stay sticky overnight as well.

The weekend is looking hot and very humid. We are going to be flirting with some very dangerous conditions starting on Saturday and then picking up on Sunday into next week too.

Saturday for many of us will be mostly sunny and dry but also very hot and humid. We can expect a few pop-up thundershowers along the Jersey coastline Saturday afternoon. Saturday’s high in the city will be near 95° but it will feel like the triple digits.

By Sunday any threat for showers or thunderstorms will be gone and we can expect highs in the middle 90s and heat index values that push to 105 or higher. An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect on Sunday as well.

The heat looks to peak on Monday as we approach the triple digits with our actual temperatures and the feels like temperatures will be close to 110. We could have a few afternoon thunderstorms too. The threat for pop up afternoon thunderstorms will last through the rest of the next work week. Temperatures will slowly drop from the upper 90s Monday to the lower 90s by Thursday.

We could experience some legitimate, relief from the heat and humidity by the end of next week on Friday.