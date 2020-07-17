Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a SummerFest Friday. CBS3 is your official station of summer and if you’re craving some summer seafood, how about a clambake at home?
Clambakes are a summer tradition for many. But if you haven’t been able to travel to your favorite coastal destination this summer, one Philly restaurant is helping to bring a taste of the shore to your backyard.
Clambake kits can be picked up at the Oyster House on Fridays and Saturdays, but you need to plan in advance.
They need to have orders in for that week by Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Watch the full video for more.
