CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — There are two new residents calling the Adventure Aquarium in Camden home. Two baby sloths, named Honey and Molasses, arrived in March.
And as you might imagine the sloths have been taking it rather slowly this summer.
“They enjoy taking naps during the hot summer days. they also love tasting all those new seasonal summer fruits and vegetables. they also love to climb, so just like how kids will climb trees, they like to climb trees, it’s a great activity for them,” Catiana Conte, a biologist at the aquarium, said.
A lot of people are looking forward to seeing those two little guys soon.
If you are planning to visit the aquarium in person, remember you do need to make advance reservations online.
