BLUE BELL, Pa. (CBS) — It’s Takeout With Tori Thursday and today, we’re having Thai. The restaurant has all the dishes you want plus dessert — and a real family feel.
Are you looking to liven up your table with takeout that’s as vibrant as your potted plants? Well, Thai Orchid in Blue Bell will surely chase your blues away with colorful and authentic tasty Thai — like pad Thai that blooms with caramelized noodles and handmade dunkable dumplings.
Part of the Thai Orchid family, Elena Tzivekis has been working at the restaurant since she was a teenager. She considers the restaurant like family, which is why when COVID-19 hit, she felt obligated to lend a larger hand.
So the La Salle University communication major helped take on the restaurant’s social media to help them survive.
Sticking together, this work family has been persevering and doing all they can to communicate their thanks to their followers and patrons.
Watch the video above for the full “Takeout With Tori.”
You must log in to post a comment.