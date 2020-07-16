Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A police pursuit in Delaware County ended in a violent crash that killed one person and injured several others. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of MacDade Boulevard and Oak Lane.
Two cars collided, sending an SUV down the street. Several people in the SUV were injured and are said to be in stable condition.
One person in the other vehicle was killed.
The intersection is now littered with debris, glass and car parts are all over the road.
At least one person has been taken into custody.
There is no word on what led to the pursuit.
The intersection was closed for several hours overnight but has since reopened.
