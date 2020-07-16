PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans have a new way to show their love of the team. The Birds unveiled a new wine collection Thursday called “Broad and Pattison.”
It’s named after the intersection that leads to the sports complex in South Philly.
The collection includes a cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay and rosé that you can buy at stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
“Broad & Pattison is deeply rooted in tradition, embraces the pride of Philadelphia, and celebrates the passion and unwavering support of Eagles fans,” said Catherine Carlson, Philadelphia Eagles Senior Vice President, Revenue and Strategy. “We are proud to partner with Winc on a quality wine collection that pays tribute to the best fans in the world. This sweet ‘taste of victory’ will serve as the perfect collectible, gameday ritual and wine pairing for any occasion.”
A portion of the proceeds will go to the Eagles Autism Foundation.
You must log in to post a comment.