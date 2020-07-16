Comments
WESTAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) — Wawa is changing with the pandemic. The franchise is putting a drive-thru at a store under construction at Rancocas Road and Highland Drive in Westampton.
The drive-thru will feature a limited menu — coffee and hoagies will be included.
“Wawa continues to test new store concepts with the latest being drive-thru, providing an opportunity for our customers to still experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their vehicle,” Terri Micklin, head of Construction for Wawa, said. “Steps such are these are critical in providing new ways to access Wawa, increase convenience and provide new options for service.”
The store is expected to be open by the end of the year.
