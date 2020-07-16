PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are trying to track down a gunman after an apparent drive-by shooting in the city’s Logan neighborhood. It happened around midnight Thursday near 11th and Loudon Streets.
Eyewitnesses told investigators that someone in an SUV shot a 40-year-old man. The victim died less than an hour later from a gunshot wound to the hip.
“We don’t have a motive even though we believe the victim was with individuals playing dice on the corner. We don’t know why this individual just drove by and began to fire shots,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
Police are now checking surveillance cameras hoping it will lead them to a gunman.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
