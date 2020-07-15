PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With all of us spending more time at home these days, maybe your backyard could use a makeover. An HGTV star gave Eyewitness News some great ideas.
Now more than ever our patios, porches, front steps and especially backyards have been getting way more use while we stay safe staying home — which is why if you feel your outdoors could use a little sprucing up, we sought out the help of HGTV’s Chris Lambton.
“Just like the inside of your house, you have different locations for different things, you can do the same outside,” Lambton said.
Lambton’s the host of “Lawn and Order” — which actually filmed in Philly — and “Yard Crashers,” and he has some tips for how to plan out your outdoor area for optimum enjoyment this summer.
Watch the video above for Lambton’s tips.
You must log in to post a comment.