NEW JERSEY (CBS) – Nearly 80,000 motorists who received a bill for an administrative fee from New Jersey E-ZPass during the COVID-19 shutdown this spring will soon be receiving a refund. New Jersey E-ZPass says about 79,000 people were incorrectly charged due to a “contractor error.”

“Conduent Inc. — the contractor that handles billing and other back-office operations for the New Jersey E-ZPass Group — discovered that due to a processing error approximately 79,000 customers across the New Jersey toll agencies were never sent a first notice,” E-ZPass said in a release Wednesday. “The initial contact those customers had from New Jersey E-ZPass was a second notice, which included the administrative fee.”

Tolls on New Jersey and Pennsylvania bridges, the New Jersey Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike went cashless from late March to mid-May due to the pandemic. Travelers without E-ZPass were advised to just expect a bill in the mail but some received additional fees.

The contractor, Conduent, says due to the error about 2.5% of motorists who traveled during that time period did not receive the initial toll-only notice, resulting in fees.

“In response to an emergency mandate to move toward all-cashless transactions due to COVID-19, an inadvertent administrative error occurred on one day, which resulted in a small percentage, 2.5%, of motorists who traveled between late March and mid-May not receiving an initial toll-only notice,” Conduent said in a statement Wednesday. “Conduent has worked closely with NJTA to correct the error and waive or refund any fees for those affected. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. We are committed to providing high-quality service for NTJA and its customers.”

The fees are being removed from the accounts of affected drivers and any affected driver who has already paid the fees will have the money refunded.

Officials say the E-ZPass Customer Service Center has not been fully staffed due to the pandemic so customers who have attempted to call have encountered longer-than-usual wait times.

Any customer who has a question or concern should contact the Customer Service Center online by visiting www.ezpassnj.com and submitting a service request. From the home page, click “Contact Us” at the top of the page and select “Contact by phone/email” from the drop-down menu.