Comments
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) – Many people love taking a stroll through Longwood Gardens for the beautiful flowers and the fragrant smells. But what’s happening inside the conservatory may force you to plug your nostrils!
Their rare corpse flower named Sprout is in bloom and it reeks of rotting meat.
The bloom only lasts 48 hours and began Monday so the gardens have a 24-hour live stink cam rolling on their website.
If you want to see and smell it in person, the gardens are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m on Tuesday.
