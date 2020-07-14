Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot in Center City overnight. It happened around midnight Tuesday at 15th and JFK Boulevard.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Police say the victim was shot in the arm and has a graze wound to his head.
Medics took him to the hospital.
Investigators say the victim is being uncooperative. Police do not believe the shooting actually happened where that victim says it did.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.