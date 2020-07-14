CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened on the 2100 block of Taney Terrace just after 6:15 p.m.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot once in the right foot, a 23-year-old woman was shot once in the left leg and a 29-year-old woman was shot once in the left leg.

All three victims are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

 

