PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Union and the Sixers share a home, but not Philadelphia – Disney World. Both teams are living in a bubble and the coaches are trying to keep it loose.

“That’s one thing we can control is how positive we stay in what are unique and a little bit uncertain times. So its brought our group strong together I would say, so we need to utilize that best we can,” said Union head coach Jim Curtin.

Off the pitch, the activity calendar is full with many, like Alejandro Bedoya, playing video games. The group also hit the pool, the pool table and the links.

For the Sixers, Brett Brown says it’s imperative that the staff help the players feel comfortable.

“There’s a cadence, there’s some level of how you’re going to do that and we thought a lot about. So I hope that some of the things off of the court have helped. I hope that the design of practice, the first few days have helped,” Brown said.

Off the court, the Sixers are finding ways to keep it light despite their locked-down environment. Ben Simmons was looking for some other trophies while in Disney.

“Fishing conditions are very good, a lot of large-mouthed bass. I fish a lot so this is what I do every day. I work out, play some video games and fish so that’s my day-to-day routine,” Simmons said.

But the star of training camp has been Matisse Thybulle.

The Sixers’ rookie has shown off his skills in front of and behind the camera.

“He’s a creative person, it’s just great to have around, somebody like that especially so young and talented in his editing and TikTok ways. It’s good to have him around,” Simmons said about Thybulle.

There is still plenty of work happening too, the Sixers continue to have spirited practices, according to Brown.

And the Union play tonight, a 10:30 p.m. start against Inter Miami in the MLS is Back tournament.