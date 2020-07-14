Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Sen. Anthony Williams says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Williams says he has informed his colleagues at the capitol and other people he’s come in contact with.
I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am following all recommended guidelines from the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health.
— Anthony H. Williams (@SenTonyWilliams) July 14, 2020
Just to be safe, Williams’ offices will be closed for the next two week and his staff will work remotely.
