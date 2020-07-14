TRENTON (CBS) — Delaware has been removed from New Jersey’s travel advisory list, but four more states have been added. On Tuesday morning, Gov. Phil Murphy announced 22 states are now on the quarantine list, including newly added Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin.

BREAKING: Delaware has been removed from the quarantine list, however it remains on the dunk list https://t.co/461vvzWD0V — New Jersey (@NJGov) July 14, 2020

The travel advisory applies to anyone arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 1.0 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 1% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

“We must remain vigilant and committed to our collective effort of beating COVID-19 and reducing the rate of transmission throughout New Jersey,” Murphy said. “In order to continue moving forward with New Jersey’s restart and recovery process, I strongly urge individuals arriving from these 22 states to self-quarantine and proactively get a COVID-19 test to prevent hotspots from flaring up across the state.”

Though people should still consider postponing travel if possible, the advisory does not apply to business travel, such as commuters, or any public employees who travel for government business. The advisory also does not apply to people who are passing through the designated states for a limited time, such as stopping at rest stops or for layovers.

If you are arriving in New Jersey after traveling to or from any of the following states you should self-quarantine for 14 days: