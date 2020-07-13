LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Baseball memorabilia from one of the biggest collections ever assembled is up for auction in Pennsylvania. It belonged to James Micioni, nicknamed “Uncle Jimmy.”
The blue-collar guy from North Jersey collected everything from baseball cards and autographs to ticket stubs for his entire life. Sadly, he died this year at the age of 97.
Now an auction house in Lancaster County is handling the sale of his memorabilia.
“It was like walking through the Baseball Hall of Fame going through everything, and his collection and the name ‘Uncle Jimmy Collection’ is going down forever in the accolades of the sports card industry,” Wheatland Auction Services owner Chuck Whisman said.
It’s almost impossible to estimate what the collection is worth because of how many rare items it contains.
Right now, a signed 1933 Babe Ruth card is going for nearly $100,000.
