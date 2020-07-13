Comments
SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County is celebrating a new addition to a park, aimed at helping kids stay fit and out of trouble. Eyewitness News was at Frank Donio Memorial Park Monday for the unveiling of the Team Hines Community Basketball Court.
The court was donated by Euroleague star and Sicklerville native Kyle Hines.
Years ago, Hines and his younger brother both trained at the park with their father.
They say they are thrilled to be able to give back to the community.
