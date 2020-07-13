FANWOOD, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey police chief has resigned amid controversy over alleged comments about an Asian-American former county prosecutor and New Jersey’s first Sikh attorney general. The Union County prosecutor’s office announced that Fanwood Police Chief Richard Trigo notified the town’s mayor and council Friday night that he would resign effective Monday.
Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo said in a statement Monday that her office will temporarily oversee the department. Fanwood is about 10 miles southwest of Newark.
A recording surfaced online last week in which Trigo allegedly made derogatory comments about former Union County Prosecutor Grace Park and current state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.
In the recording, several people are talking and one person is heard describing Grewal as “that (expletive) guy with the turban … I want to pull him like a top,” as well as referring to Park as “pretty hot” and adding, “she got wide ones.”
A message was left Monday with an attorney representing Trigo.
