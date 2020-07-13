PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police is asking the driver who fatally struck a bicyclist in North Philadelphia Sunday to come forward. Officials say the driver was heading in an unknown direction on the 3800 block of Ridge Avenue just after 8:30 Sunday night when they crashed into a bicyclist who was also traveling in an unknown direction on Ridge Avenue.
The bicyclist, 32-year-old William Lindsay, of Havertown, was found unconscious but breathing and was bleeding from the head. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 11:12 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle left the scene.
Glass was found in Lindsay’s hair and clothing, leading police to believe the striking vehicle has damage to the windshield or window. No further information is available regarding the vehicle.
The FOP is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
There were no witnesses to the accident, police are canvassing the area.
An investigation is ongoing.
